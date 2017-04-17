Twins' Byron Buxton: Out of lineup Monday
Buxton is not in the lineup Monday against the Indians.
Buxton is off to a brutal start, slashing just .093/.152/.140 with 23 strikeouts through 43 at-bats, so he'll get the day off to clear his head as Max Kepler takes over in center field. He'll look to get things on track when he returns to the lineup, which should be Tuesday.
