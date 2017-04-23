Twins' Byron Buxton: Out of lineup Sunday
Buxton is not in the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Chad Graff of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Buxton has shown some improvement the last three games with two hits in eight at-bats, but he still struck out four times. The young outfielder's season-long struggles (6-for-58 with 27 strikeouts) have resulted in him getting more frequent days off, but the Twins have said they aren't yet ready to send him back to the minors for further refinement.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...