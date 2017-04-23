Buxton is not in the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Chad Graff of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton has shown some improvement the last three games with two hits in eight at-bats, but he still struck out four times. The young outfielder's season-long struggles (6-for-58 with 27 strikeouts) have resulted in him getting more frequent days off, but the Twins have said they aren't yet ready to send him back to the minors for further refinement.