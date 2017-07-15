Twins' Byron Buxton: Placed on disabled list

Buxton (groin) lands on the 10-day disabled list prior to Saturday's game against the Astros.

Buxton exited Friday's game with a left groin strain that will force him to miss the next week and a half. It didn't appear as though the injury was a major setback, so the centerfielder should be able to return off the DL when he's eligible, but it was enough to force him out of the lineup for an extended period of time. In his place, Eddie Rosario will likely take over while Zack Granite gets a fair share of starts in left.