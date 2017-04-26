Buxton went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Rangers.

Perhaps most importantly, he didn't strike out. Buxton's now 4-for-11 over his last four games with a 3:4 BB:K, but he'll need to keep working on his contact skills and plate discipline to significantly improve his dreadful .379 OPS.

