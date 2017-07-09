Twins' Byron Buxton: Sits out Sunday
Buxton is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Buxton has notched nine hits and two stolen bases over the past five contests but he'll head to the bench in favor of Zack Granite. The speedy outfielder will finish the first half of the season slashing an uninspiring .216/.288/.306 with five homers, 16 RBI and 16 stolen bases. His 30.7 percent strikeout rate remains his largest flaw at the plate.
