Buxton went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Thursday's loss to Cleveland. Despite hitting just .082 with 24 strikeouts in 49 at-bats, manager Paul Molitor said he's not ready to send him to the minors. "We're not at that point, so I don't want to waste too much time talking about that, but obviously it's not an unexpected question because people are going to wonder," Molitor told the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Buxton has been playing outstanding defense in center field, but he'll need to improve at the plate to stay in the majors and avoid another trip to Triple-A. He's just 1-for-15 with five strikeouts in his last six games.