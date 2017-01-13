Park has been taking batting practice for the first time since surgery to repair a tendon in his right middle finger and has no limitations, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "He's healthy; he's hitting," said Twins manager Paul Molitor.

Park began last year as Minnesota's starting DH after hitting 50 home runs in each of his previous two seasons while playing for Nexen of the Korean Baseball Organization. While he showed power in the majors with 12 home runs in 62 games, he struggled to make contact and hit just .191/.275/.409. He was demoted to Triple-A in July and failed to impress (hitting .224/.297/.526) before season-ending thumb surgery. Park will compete for the starting DH job or a bench spot this spring.