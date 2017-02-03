Park (finger) was designated for assignment on Friday.

This is pretty surprising, considering the hype that surrounded Park at the start of the 2016 season, but it is less surprising considering the new regime had no part in signing Park. The first baseman/designated hitter offers no value with the glove and posted a 80 wRC+ with a 32.8 percent strikeout rate in 244 plate appearances in the majors last year as a 29-year-old. He has impressive raw power, but may not ever make enough contact for it to matter. Park is working his way back from surgery to repair a tendon in his right middle finger, and has been taking batting practice. The move was made to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Matt Belisle.