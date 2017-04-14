Per manager Paul Molitor, Park's (hamstring) injury is regarded as a minor issue, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Park had gotten off to a hot start at Triple-A Rochester, and it seems like he'll be able to get back to building off that torrid start relatively soon. No firm timetable exists at this point, but according to Berardino, the prognosis seems to point toward a return relatively soon.