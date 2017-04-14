Twins' Byungho Park: Hamstring strain deemed minor
Per manager Paul Molitor, Park's (hamstring) injury is regarded as a minor issue, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Park had gotten off to a hot start at Triple-A Rochester, and it seems like he'll be able to get back to building off that torrid start relatively soon. No firm timetable exists at this point, but according to Berardino, the prognosis seems to point toward a return relatively soon.
More News
-
Twins' Byungho Park: Hits minor-league DL with strained hamstring•
-
Twins' Byungho Park: Sent to the minors•
-
Twins' Byungho Park: Heavy favorite to win DH job•
-
Twins' Byungho Park: Hits fourth spring training home run•
-
Twins' Byungho Park: Making case for starting DH job•
-
Twins' Byungho Park: Homers in second spring game•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...