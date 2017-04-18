Park (hamstring) is headed to High-A Fort Myers to continue his rehab, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

A minor hamstring injury has sidelined Park after a hot start at Triple-A Rochester, and it appears he's nearing a return. He'll get some time at High-A before progressing back to Triple-A, though he remains without a firm timetable.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories