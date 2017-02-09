Park (finger) cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.

Park was designated for assignment last week as the Twins made room for free agent signing Matt Belisle. The 30-year-old garnered some interest on waivers, but his .191 batting average in 215 at-bats last season, plus the $9 million he is still owed, ultimately deterred teams. He'll return to camp with the Twins in spring and compete for a spot on the big league team.