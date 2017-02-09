Twins' Byungho Park: Outrighted to Triple-A
Park (finger) cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.
Park was designated for assignment last week as the Twins made room for free agent signing Matt Belisle. The 30-year-old garnered some interest on waivers, but his .191 batting average in 215 at-bats last season, plus the $9 million he is still owed, ultimately deterred teams. He'll return to camp with the Twins in spring and compete for a spot on the big league team.
More News
-
Twins' Byungho Park: Designated for assignment•
-
Twins' Byungho Park: Begins taking batting practice•
-
Twins' Byungho Park: Undergoes surgery Thursday•
-
Twins' Byungho Park: Undergoing season-ending surgery•
-
Twins' Byungho Park: Wrist surgery being debated•
-
Twins' Byung-ho Park: Placed on 7-day DL•