Twins' Chris Gimenez: Gets starting nod Saturday
Gimenez is batting fifth for the Twins against the White Sox on Saturday.
The 34-year-old journeyman will make just his third start of the season, spelling regular starter Jason Castro. Although his playing time has been limited, Gimenez has still been able to produce this season. He has three hits in nine at-bats, along with two RBI and four walks.
