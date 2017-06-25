Gimenez went 1-for-4 with his fourth home run in Saturday's win over Cleveland. He started in left field, his first start in the outfield since September 2011.

With Max Kepler out with a foot injury and Eddie Rosario sick, Gimenez got a rare start in the outfield. He's made 27 appearances in the outfield in his career. Despite hitting .209, Gimenez has a decent .735 OPS for a catcher. He's also made six appearances as a relief pitcher in blowouts.