Twins' Chris Gimenez: Hits fourth home run in rare OF start
Gimenez went 1-for-4 with his fourth home run in Saturday's win over Cleveland. He started in left field, his first start in the outfield since September 2011.
With Max Kepler out with a foot injury and Eddie Rosario sick, Gimenez got a rare start in the outfield. He's made 27 appearances in the outfield in his career. Despite hitting .209, Gimenez has a decent .735 OPS for a catcher. He's also made six appearances as a relief pitcher in blowouts.
