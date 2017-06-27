Gimenez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Monday's loss to Boston.

Gimenez also homered Sunday, so the backstop might be kick-starting a hot stretch. While his fantasy value is limited because he doesn't play regularly, Gimenez's .334 wOBA and .767 OPS are decent marks for a catcher.

