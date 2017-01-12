Gimenez signed a minor league contract with the Twins on Thursday that includes an invite to spring training.

Gimenez played at a below-replacement level last season, slashing .216/.272/.331 while striking out in 26.5 percent of his plate appearances. He is a slight positive behind the dish and will have a chance to compete with John Ryan Murphy for the backup role behind Jason Castro, but Gimenez is 34 and has never reached even 140 at-bats in any of his eight major league seasons, so there's little reason to think he will be fantasy relevant in 2017.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola