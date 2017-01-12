Gimenez signed a minor league contract with the Twins on Thursday that includes an invite to spring training.

Gimenez played at a below-replacement level last season, slashing .216/.272/.331 while striking out in 26.5 percent of his plate appearances. He is a slight positive behind the dish and will have a chance to compete with John Ryan Murphy for the backup role behind Jason Castro, but Gimenez is 34 and has never reached even 140 at-bats in any of his eight major league seasons, so there's little reason to think he will be fantasy relevant in 2017.