Twins' Chris Gimenez: Joins Twins as NRI
Gimenez signed a minor league contract with the Twins on Thursday that includes an invite to spring training.
Gimenez played at a below-replacement level last season, slashing .216/.272/.331 while striking out in 26.5 percent of his plate appearances. He is a slight positive behind the dish and will have a chance to compete with John Ryan Murphy for the backup role behind Jason Castro, but Gimenez is 34 and has never reached even 140 at-bats in any of his eight major league seasons, so there's little reason to think he will be fantasy relevant in 2017.
