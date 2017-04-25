Twins' Craig Breslow: Decent start to 2017
Breslow has given up two runs over 5.1 innings of work to begin 2017.
Breslow has seen his workload pick up recently and has his ERA sitting at 3.38 with four strikeouts and two walks. The 36-year-old pitched just 14 innings in the majors last season, allowing seven earned runs.
More News
-
Twins' Craig Breslow: Officially added to 40-man roster•
-
Twins' Craig Breslow: Likely to win bullpen spot•
-
Twins' Craig Breslow: Inks deal with Twins•
-
Craig Breslow: Released from minor league deal•
-
Rangers' Craig Breslow: Signs minor-league deal with Texas•
-
Marlins' Craig Breslow: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...