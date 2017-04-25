Breslow has given up two runs over 5.1 innings of work to begin 2017.

Breslow has seen his workload pick up recently and has his ERA sitting at 3.38 with four strikeouts and two walks. The 36-year-old pitched just 14 innings in the majors last season, allowing seven earned runs.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories