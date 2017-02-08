Breslow signed a minor league deal with the Twins on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports.

Breslow turned down better financial offers to sign with Minnesota, which had the worst bullpen ERA in the American League last season (4.63). The journeyman reliever spent last season with the Triple-A affiliates of both Miami and Texas, compiling a 7.01 ERA over 25.2 innings. He's a long shot to make the majors out of spring training, but Breslow says he's made changes to his delivery with the intention of consistently being used against left-handed hitters.