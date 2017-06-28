Twins' Craig Breslow: Lands on DL with rib injury
Breslow was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with rib-cage soreness, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Breslow was tagged for three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks over an inning one day earlier, marking the fourth time in five appearance that he's been lit up for multiple runs. Prior to the rough patch, Breslow had carried a 2.57 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 21 innings, so the injury could explain some of his struggles. The Twins will replace Breslow in the bullpen with converted starter Phil Hughes (biceps), who was activated from the disabled list following a three-outing rehab assignment.
More News
-
Twins' Craig Breslow: Slowed down by age•
-
Twins' Craig Breslow: Pitching well in low-pressure spots•
-
Twins' Craig Breslow: Decent start to 2017•
-
Twins' Craig Breslow: Officially added to 40-man roster•
-
Twins' Craig Breslow: Likely to win bullpen spot•
-
Twins' Craig Breslow: Inks deal with Twins•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...