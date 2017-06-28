Breslow was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with rib-cage soreness, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Breslow was tagged for three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks over an inning one day earlier, marking the fourth time in five appearance that he's been lit up for multiple runs. Prior to the rough patch, Breslow had carried a 2.57 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 21 innings, so the injury could explain some of his struggles. The Twins will replace Breslow in the bullpen with converted starter Phil Hughes (biceps), who was activated from the disabled list following a three-outing rehab assignment.