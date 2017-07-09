Twins' Craig Breslow: Set to begin rehab assignment Sunday
Breslow (ribs) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, Nate Rowan of the Rochester Plates reports.
Breslow was placed on the disabled list June 28 with rib-cage soreness but is ready to attack the final hurdle in his rehab program. If all goes well during his assignment, Breslow could rejoin the Twins' bullpen following the All-Star break.
