Breslow has an ERA of 4.82 in 28 innings for Minnesota this season .

The 2002 draft pick is with his third team in three years and has seen his ERA increase in each of those seasons. Now 36, it's tough to imagine the veteran will be improving his play anytime soon. He only has 5.5 K/9 and has yet to record a hold in 2017, severely limiting his fantasy potential this year to owners in all league types.