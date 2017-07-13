Breslow (ribs) is going to make another rehab appearance with Triple-A Rochester before rejoining the Twins, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

There was a chance that Breslow would be able to come back to the big leagues following the All-Star Game, but he will need another outing at the Triple-A level before heading to Minnesota. During his first appearance with Rochester on Sunday, Breslow allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk while striking out one in an inning of work. Breslow will likely pitch again this weekend, and if all goes well he should be able to rejoin the club for its series against the Yankees.