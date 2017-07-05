Breslow (ribs) is set to throw a bullpen Thursday, followed by a rehab assignment at Triple-A Rochester, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

Breslow initially hit the disabled list with rib-cage soreness on June 28, and has let the injured area rest enough to proceed to the next step of his rehab. The southpaw will go on to toss one inning of work with Rochester on Sunday, as long as all goes well with the bullpen session. If everything goes according to plan, Breslow should be able to return to Minnesota following the All-Star break.