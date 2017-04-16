Twins' Danny Santana: Crosses plate for first time of campaign
Santana went 1-for-3 and scored his first run of the season during Saturday's win over the White Sox.
Santana has only received 14 plate appearances over six games, so his virtual value is extremely limited. Additionally, after posting a respectable rookie campaign in 2014, Santana owns a .225/.258/.304 slash line with a .246 wOBA over 539 plate appearances since. Aim higher in most fantasy settings.
