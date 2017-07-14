Gee is a candidate to start Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Mike Berardino of The Pioneer-Press reports.

There's an open spot in the rotation for Tuesday, and Bartolo Colon's subpar debut at Triple-A Rochester may have taken him out of the running to make that start. Meanwhile, Gee has thrown eight scoreless innings across two starts at Rochester since joining the Twins organization earlier in the summer. Look for the Twins to make an announcement on Gee's status in the coming days.