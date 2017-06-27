Gee was sent down to Triple-A Rochester after Monday's game, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gee didn't appear once in his short time with the Twins. His experience as a major league starter and ability to eat innings make his presence in the organization worthwhile, but it's not surprising that he didn't stick with the Twins -- the 1.77 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB he posted in 13 innings with the Rangers earlier this season weren't terribly inspiring.