Gee was sent down to Triple-A Rochester after Monday's game, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Gee didn't appear once in his short time with the Twins. His experience as a major league starter and ability to eat innings make his presence in the organization worthwhile, but it's not surprising that he didn't stick with the Twins -- the 1.77 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB he posted in 13 innings with the Rangers earlier this season weren't terribly inspiring.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories