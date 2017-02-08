Twins' Drew Stubbs: Inks minor league deal with Twins
Stubbs signed a minor league deal with the Twins on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reports.
Stubbs hasn't had much MLB success since his 2014 campaign with the Rockies in which he hit .289 with 15 home runs and 20 stolen bases. With a solid spring training performance, it's possible that the 32-year-old could play his way into a reserve outfield role for the Twins in 2017.
More News
-
Orioles' Drew Stubbs: Has two hits in first start for Orioles on Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Drew Stubbs: Claimed by Orioles•
-
Rangers' Drew Stubbs: Placed on irrevocable waivers•
-
Rangers' Drew Stubbs: Designated for assignment•
-
Rangers' Drew Stubbs: Activated from DL•
-
Rangers' Drew Stubbs: Will begin rehab assignment Monday•