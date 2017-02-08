Stubbs signed a minor league deal with the Twins on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, ESPN's Jerry Crasnick reports.

Stubbs hasn't had much MLB success since his 2014 campaign with the Rockies in which he hit .289 with 15 home runs and 20 stolen bases. With a solid spring training performance, it's possible that the 32-year-old could play his way into a reserve outfield role for the Twins in 2017.