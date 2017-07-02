Rosario went 5-for-5 with a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Royals in the second game of a doubleheader.

He did not play in the first game of the double header. Rosario had a strong June by hitting .291 with a .860 OPS and looks to be continuing that trend in July.

