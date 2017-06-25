Rosario (illness) is back in the lineup Sunday, playing left field and batting seventh, LaVelle E. Neal of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Rosario took a seat for Saturday's game with flu-like symptoms but came in to left field during the bottom of the eighth inning for defensive purposes. The 25-year-old should be good to go and at full health heading into the series finale.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories