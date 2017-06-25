Twins' Eddie Rosario: In Sunday's lineup
Rosario (illness) is back in the lineup Sunday, playing left field and batting seventh, LaVelle E. Neal of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Rosario took a seat for Saturday's game with flu-like symptoms but came in to left field during the bottom of the eighth inning for defensive purposes. The 25-year-old should be good to go and at full health heading into the series finale.
