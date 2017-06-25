Rosario went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs scored during Sunday's win over Cleveland.

Rosario was a late scratch Saturday because of an illness, so it was encouraging to see him return to the lineup and post a big game. He's having a respectable fantasy season with a .280/.318/.471 slash line, 10 homers, 24 RBI and 33 runs. Those numbers move the needle in deeper settings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories