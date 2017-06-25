Rosario went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs scored during Sunday's win over Cleveland.

Rosario was a late scratch Saturday because of an illness, so it was encouraging to see him return to the lineup and post a big game. He's having a respectable fantasy season with a .280/.318/.471 slash line, 10 homers, 24 RBI and 33 runs. Those numbers move the needle in deeper settings.