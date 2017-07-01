Rosario is out of the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Kansas City, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

Rosario will take a seat following an 0-for-4 game Friday. With a twin-bill set for Saturday, Rosario will likely return to the field for the night game against right-hander Jason Hammel. In his place, Robbie Grossman is starting in right while Kennys Vargas will DH.

