Rosario is out of the lineup for game one of Saturday's doubleheader against Kansas City, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

Rosario will take a seat following an 0-for-4 game during Friday's series opener. With a twin-bill set for Saturday, Rosario will likely return to the field for the night game against right-hander Jason Hammel. In his place, Robbie Grossman is starting in right while Kennys Vargas will DH for game one.