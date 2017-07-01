Twins' Eddie Rosario: Not in game one lineup
Rosario is out of the lineup for game one of Saturday's doubleheader against Kansas City, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.
Rosario will take a seat following an 0-for-4 game during Friday's series opener. With a twin-bill set for Saturday, Rosario will likely return to the field for the night game against right-hander Jason Hammel. In his place, Robbie Grossman is starting in right while Kennys Vargas will DH for game one.
