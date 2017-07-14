Play

Rosario is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

He will give way to Zack Granite in left field to begin the second half despite a 13-for-36 start to July. It should just be a one-off absence for Rosario assuming there isn't an injury that's yet to come to light.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast