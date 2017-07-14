Twins' Eddie Rosario: Out of lineup Friday
Rosario is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
He will give way to Zack Granite in left field to begin the second half despite a 13-for-36 start to July. It should just be a one-off absence for Rosario assuming there isn't an injury that's yet to come to light.
