Twins' Eddie Rosario: Out of lineup Thursday
Rosario is not in Thursday's lineup, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.
With left-hander David Price on the mound for the Red Sox, Rosario will retreat to the bench to take his first day off since Saturday, which he missed due to an illness. He will likely be back in the lineup for Friday's series opener with the Royals, but will be replaced by Robbie Grossman in left field for Thursday's affair.
