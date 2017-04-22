Rosario went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-3 win over the Tigers.

The blast, an opposite-field shot on the first pitch he saw from Joe Jimenez, was Rosario's first of the season and capped a six-run sixth inning for Minnesota. After a rough start to 2017, the 25-year-old now has six hits in his last four games to drag his slash line up to .226/.268/.302.