Twins' Eddie Rosario: Two-hit night ends recent slump
Rosario went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's loss to Cleveland to raise his batting average to .186.
Rosario is off to a slow start to the season as he's just 8-for-43 at the plate with one extra-base hit. However, there's been little indication he'll lose playing time due to his poor first 12 games and Monday's game could indicate his slump is over. Rosario is prone to slumps since he has poor plate discipline, as he has just three walks this season and had a 3.5 percent walk rate last season.
