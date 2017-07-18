Twins' Eddie Rosario: Two RBI doubles Monday
Rosario went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Monday's 4-2 win over the Yankees.
Rosario hit a low breaking ball into the right-center gap to drive in Kennys Vargas from first base for the game's first run in the second inning, then drove another RBI double down the first-base line in the eighth. The 25-year-old outfielder has churned out a .289/.326/.463 line in 85 games.
More News
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Gets five hits in second game of doubleheader•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Not in Game 1 lineup•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: Makes impact in return to lineup•
-
Twins' Eddie Rosario: In Sunday's lineup•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...