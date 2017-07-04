Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Claims fourth straight start

Escobar will start at second base and bat fifth in Tuesday's game against the Angels, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Escobar will pick up his fourth consecutive start and fifth in six games, this time as a result of Brian Dozier (back) being given the day off. Dozier is expected to rejoin the lineup Wednesday, but Escobar's ability to play either spot on the left side of the infield or serve as the club's designated hitter will continue to afford him a handful of starts per week. The utility man has provided surprising value for those who have leaned on him in AL-only or deeper mixed leagues, as he's hit .282 while chipping in eight home runs and 26 RBI this season.