Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Claims fourth straight start
Escobar will start at second base and bat fifth in Tuesday's game against the Angels, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Escobar will pick up his fourth consecutive start and fifth in six games, this time as a result of Brian Dozier (back) being given the day off. Dozier is expected to rejoin the lineup Wednesday, but Escobar's ability to play either spot on the left side of the infield or serve as the club's designated hitter will continue to afford him a handful of starts per week. The utility man has provided surprising value for those who have leaned on him in AL-only or deeper mixed leagues, as he's hit .282 while chipping in eight home runs and 26 RBI this season.
More News
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Occupies third base Thursday•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Starting Wednesday's contest•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Removed early from Tuesday's contest•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Earns another start Sunday•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Homers in second straight game•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Pounds out five singles in rout•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...