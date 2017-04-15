Escobar is starting at second base and batting sixth Saturday against the White Sox.

Escobar will fill in for Brian Dozier, who is out with mild knee soreness. The switch-hitter is 4-for-14 in limited playing time this season and just 4-for-23 against White Sox starter Jose Quintana. Nevertheless, the unexpected playing time provides Escobar a nice opportunity to get some exposure.

