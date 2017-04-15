Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Filling in at second base Saturday
Escobar is starting at second base and batting sixth Saturday against the White Sox.
Escobar will fill in for Brian Dozier, who is out with mild knee soreness. The switch-hitter is 4-for-14 in limited playing time this season and just 4-for-23 against White Sox starter Jose Quintana. Nevertheless, the unexpected playing time provides Escobar a nice opportunity to get some exposure.
