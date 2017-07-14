Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Riding pine Friday
Escobar is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Escobar sat out two of the Twins' final three games prior to the break, and he will remain on the bench for the second-half opener. While the 28-year-old enjoyed a very productive month of June (.354/.398/.549), he is still sitting with just a .677 OPS against right-handed pitching for the season.
