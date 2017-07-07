Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Smacks two-run triple Thursday

Escobar went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Orioles.

His two-run triple in the third inning helped push the Twins' lead to 5-3 and he came around to score on a fielder's choice later in the inning. Escobar continues to showcase his defensive versatility as well as he made his 27th appearance of the season at the hot corner with Miguel Sano sliding over to first base in place of the injured Joe Mauer. He's hitting .333 with two extra base hits thus far in July.