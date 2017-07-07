Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Smacks two-run triple Thursday
Escobar went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Orioles.
His two-run triple in the third inning helped push the Twins' lead to 5-3 and he came around to score on a fielder's choice later in the inning. Escobar continues to showcase his defensive versatility as well as he made his 27th appearance of the season at the hot corner with Miguel Sano sliding over to first base in place of the injured Joe Mauer. He's hitting .333 with two extra base hits thus far in July.
More News
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Claims fourth straight start•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Occupies third base Thursday•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Starting Wednesday's contest•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Removed early from Tuesday's contest•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Earns another start Sunday•
-
Twins' Eduardo Escobar: Homers in second straight game•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...