Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Beginning rehab assignment Thursday
Adrianza (abdomen) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Twins manager Paul Molitor said the team would like Adrianza to play a total of three rehab games before being activated from the DL on Monday, so it's shaping up to be a busy weekend for the young infielder. The switch hitter has been out since June 22 with the injury, but recent evaluations revealed nothing of concern. Adrianza is slashing .259/.323/.333 this season while working out of a limited reserve role and missed an early portion of the season due to a right oblique strain.
More News
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Could begin rehab assignment soon•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Lands on disabled list•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Runs wild Wednesday•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Playing well since coming off DL•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Activated from DL•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...