Adrianza (abdomen) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Twins manager Paul Molitor said the team would like Adrianza to play a total of three rehab games before being activated from the DL on Monday, so it's shaping up to be a busy weekend for the young infielder. The switch hitter has been out since June 22 with the injury, but recent evaluations revealed nothing of concern. Adrianza is slashing .259/.323/.333 this season while working out of a limited reserve role and missed an early portion of the season due to a right oblique strain.