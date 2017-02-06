Adrianza was claimed off waivers by the Twins on Monday.

This is the second time in the last two weeks the switch-hitter has been scooped off waivers, with the Twins designating reliever Pat Light for assignment to make room for Adrianza. He has seen scattered time with the Giants over the past four seasons, and slashed .254/.299/.381 over 63 at-bats with them in 2016. He'll provide depth for the Twins with his solid glove and ability to play around the infield.