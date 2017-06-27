Adrianza (abdomen) could head out on a rehab assignment in the coming days, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Adrianza underwent scans on his abdominal area Monday that apparently turned up nothing overly concerning, so the utility infielder is expected to gradually increase his activities before reporting to one of the Twins' minor-league affiliates for game action. The 27-year-old could rejoin the Twins in early July.