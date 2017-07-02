Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Could come off DL on Monday
Adrianza (abdomen) could come off the disabled list as soon as Monday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The Twins will wait and see what they have on hand in terms of available pitchers for Monday's series opener against the Angels before determining if they can get away with carrying one less reliever to accommodate Adrianza's return. The utility infielder played in both ends of a doubleheader at Triple-A Rochester on Saturday and has gone 1-for-10 at the dish during his rehab assignment.
