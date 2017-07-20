Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Doubles in third start in four games
Adrianza went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-1 victory over the Yankees.
This marked Adrianza's third start in four days at shortstop. Wednesday's hitting display also bumped his average up to a strong .309 mark. He doesn't possess much power and he hits in an inopportune spot in the lineup much of the time, but if he continues to hit like this, he may force his way into the lineup more often than not, giving him a semblance of value in deeper leagues thanks to his good eye at the plate and his ability to swipe a bag from time to time.
