Adrianza went 2-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday in Houston.

Adrianza's third-inning long ball off Mike Fiers was his first in 29 games played this season and fourth in 183 career contests. The light-hitting middle infielder remains a fantasy afterthought despite this performance.

