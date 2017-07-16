Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Homers in Houston
Adrianza went 2-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday in Houston.
Adrianza's third-inning long ball off Mike Fiers was his first in 29 games played this season and fourth in 183 career contests. The light-hitting middle infielder remains a fantasy afterthought despite this performance.
