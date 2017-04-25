Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Moves rehab to Triple-A
Adrianza (oblique) has been transferred to Triple-A Rochester to continue his rehab assignment, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The 27-year-old made it clear that is ready for more advanced competition, going 6-for-15 with two doubles and a stolen base in his three-game stint with High-A Fort Myers. A .220/.292/.313 career hitter at the major-league level, he will be merely a bench option for Minnesota upon his eventual return.
