Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Officially activated from disabled list
Adrianza (abdomen) was activated from the disabled list following Monday's game, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Adrianza has been ready to go, but the club decided to keep an extra reliever for Monday's series opener against the Angels. He has just 63 plate appearances in 26 games this year and will likely be used in a similarly sparse utility role going forward.
