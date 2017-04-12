Adrianza (oblique) hit off a tee and took part in baserunning and fielding work Tuesday, the St. Paul Pioneer Press's Mike Berardino reports.

Adrianza is progressing nicely as he works his way back from the oblique injury, but it will most likely be a few weeks before he returns. The 27-year-old, currently on the 10-day disabled list, will either be with the big-league club or put on waivers, since he no longer has any remaining options.