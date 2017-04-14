Adrianza (oblique) is scheduled to appear in a game at extended spring training on Monday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The utility infielder graduated to tee work and fielding drills earlier in the week, and it seems like he's on the mend of getting back into full game action. As long as everything goes well at extended spring training, he could embark on a rehab assignment in the next week or so.