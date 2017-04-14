Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Set for extended spring game
Adrianza (oblique) is scheduled to appear in a game at extended spring training on Monday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The utility infielder graduated to tee work and fielding drills earlier in the week, and it seems like he's on the mend of getting back into full game action. As long as everything goes well at extended spring training, he could embark on a rehab assignment in the next week or so.
More News
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Participates in tee work, other drills•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Takes underwater swings•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Hasn't started swinging bat•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Likely headed to DL•
-
Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Out a few more days•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...